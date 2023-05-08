Entertainment

What's truth about Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal's alleged relationship

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal opened up on his alleged relationship with Shehnaaz Gill

Even before she officially entered the Hindi film industry, Shehnaaz Gill was already enjoying a huge fandom. Her alleged relationship with the late actor Siddharth Shukla was also a talking point among their fans. But since her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), Gill has constantly been linked with dancer-actor Raghav Juyal. Here's the truth behind their alleged relationship.

Why does this story matter?

After four long years, Salman Khan made Eid special for his fans as KKBKKJ was his first Eid release since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gill and Juyal, among the rest of the cast, were busy with the promotions for KKBKKJ, which was released in April.

Several videos from the promotional events led their fans to assume that there was a romantic connection between the two.

Juyal spills beans on relationship status with Gill

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Juyal opened up on his relationship status. Addressing the rumors, Juyal said Gill, and he were good friends. Stressing further on his claim of being only friends with her, the dancer-actor said their relationship is like with any other co-star. With this, Juyal has put an end to rumors about his and Gill's alleged relationship.

How did rumors start?

According to Juyal, the rumors spread like wildfire after Khan's advice to Gill was misconstrued by many. Khan earlier asked her to move on in life after Shukla's death. However, his advice was wrongly considered as him confirming Juyal and Gill's alleged relationship. Juyal was also quoted saying that when people shoot together for a few months, they become good friends, referring to Gill.

If not Gill, is Juyal dating someone else?

Before Gill, Juyal was linked with Sara Arrhusius, a Swedish intimacy coordinator. In the latest interview, he dismissed those rumors, too, adding they were still friends. Asked if he was dating someone else, he revealed that his relationship status was single. "I'm shooting day and night. My focus is on my films. I'm not even able to go back home (Dehradun)," he said.