K-pop: OMEGA X terminates contract with SPIRE Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023, 08:20 pm 1 min read

K-pop boy band OMEGA X has announced that it has terminated its exclusive contract with the SPIRE Entertainment agency. The group took to Instagram to share the news and also posted a statement regarding the matter. Both parties have agreed to mutually end the contract and resolve other disputes that they have had over the years, as per the statement.

Band's statement regarding the issue

The band's statement read, "OMEGA X and SPIRE Entertainment reached an amicable and mutual agreement to terminate our exclusive contract after careful and lengthy discussions." "As a result, [we] decided to end all disputes with our former agency SPIRE Entertainment, and we agreed to work for the development of K-pop in our respective positions." The boy band also sought support from its fans, too.

Take a look at OMEGA X's announcement

