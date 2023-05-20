Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan drops update about brother Ibrahim's Bollywood debut

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 20, 2023

Sara Ali Khan drops a major hint about her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan made a splashing debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Amid the glitz and glamour, the actor also shared a highly-anticipated update about her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut. While Ibrahim had been assisting filmmaker Karan Johar, details about his acting debut remained shrouded in mystery. However, Sara has now delighted fans by confirming her brother's acting debut.

Why does this story matter?

Sara and Ibrahim, children of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, have embraced the world of cinema.

To recall, Sara made a remarkable debut in Kedarnath (2018) and continued to impress audiences with her role in movies like Atrangi Re and Gaslight.

Now, following the footsteps of his elder sister, Ibrahim is set to make his own captivating entry into Bollywood.

Sara shared major update during interview at Cannes

During an interview with Film Companion, Sara confirmed the news of Ibrahim's foray into Bollywood. She told the publication, "He just finished shooting his first film as an actor." Previously, there have been reports of him making his big Bollywood debut with a film backed by Johar. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Everything we know about Ibrahim's Bollywood debut

According to reports, Ibrahim's debut film is directed by Karoze Irani, son of Boman Irani, and backed by Johar's production house, Dharma Productions. The film, tentatively titled Sarzameen, is rumored to center around the defense forces, offering a unique blend of emotions and a thriller. Ibrahim is expected to portray a powerful character, while Kajol and South star Prithviraj will star in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Ibrahim worked as assistant director

Ibrahim started his career in the industry as an assistant director to filmmaker Johar in his highly-anticipated upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring powerhouse actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, the film is slated to hit theaters on July 28. It also features an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

