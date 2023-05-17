Entertainment

Sara's Cannes attire sparks criticism: Why Indians ridicule 'Indianness'

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 17, 2023, 12:15 pm 3 min read

Sara Ali Khan's traditional attire sparked criticism online

Stepping onto the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the first time, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan made a bold fashion statement by donning a traditional lehenga. However, the outfit stirred up mixed reviews, with some taking to social media to express their disapproval. There have been several unfortunate instances where celebrities have faced backlash for proudly showcasing their Indianness on international platforms.

Khan mercilessly trolled for wearing 'lehenga' at Cannes

Khan, who made a splashing appearance in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture, was criticized for her choices. A certain section of people also questioned her presence at Cannes, suggesting that she only received the opportunity due to nepotism. An Instagram user commented, "Disaster...she could have gone not with 10 times better stylist but 100 times better...her first appearance at Cannes, not [brother]'s engagement."

This is what Khan wore at Cannes

Khan also faced criticism for interview answers at Cannes

Walking on the glamorous red carpet, Khan stopped to give an interview to Brut India, but the internet wasn't pleased with her answers, too. Asked to describe her outfit, the actor said, "It is traditional Indian handmade work. I have always been proud of my Indianness." One user commented, "You listen to her and you realize how well-spoken and well-informed [Aishwarya Rai Bachchan] is!"

When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was trolled for wearing a 'saree'

On April 21, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became a target for trolls when she made an appearance at an Indian Premiere League (IPL) match in Delhi, accompanied by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The fashionista chose a decked-up traditional avatar and completed her look with huge jhumkas. Baffled by her fashion choices, a user wrote, "Kapoor is dressed like she is going to a marriage reception."

But why do Indians criticize celebrities for wearing Indian attire?

Time and again, the criticism faced by Indian celebrities for wearing Indian attire can be attributed to several factors. One reason is that some individuals within Indian society tend to associate wearing traditional outfits with being outdated or less fashionable. In addition, there is a prevalent mentality that celebrities should conform to Western fashion standards to be accepted and recognized on the global stage.

When B-town celebrities proudly embraced Indian heritage

On several occasions, celebrities embraced their Indianness on international stages, and one such example is Deepika Padukone, who confidently flaunted Indian designers on various international stages. From her iconic ruffled white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the Cannes in 2022 to her mesmerizing ornate lehenga-choli at the Met Gala, Padukone has embraced Indian aesthetics with utter grace, elegance, and power.