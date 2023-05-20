Entertainment

'Jai Shri Ram': 'Adipurush' song launched with Ajay-Atul's live performance

'Jai Shri Ram': 'Adipurush' song launched with Ajay-Atul's live performance

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 20, 2023, 04:59 pm 2 min read

With less than a month left for the film's release, the makers of Adipurush are leaving no stone unturned to intensify the buzz around the Prabhas starrer. As part of their latest promotional endeavor, Om Raut's team launched its Jai Shri Ram song at a grand event in Mumbai on Saturday. The launch was accompanied by music composer duo Ajay-Atul's live performance with orchestra.

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush is touted to be the most expensive film made in Indian cinema. The upcoming film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 700 crore.

The movie was surrounded by controversies after its teaser release in Ayodhya last year. However, its trailer release on May 9 has settled most of the noise around the film.

Manoj Muntashir creates lyrical magic with 'Jai Shri Ram'

Even before the full song was released, the makers earlier revealed glimpses of Jai Shri Ram, which was loved by many. Now, the full 2:38-minute-long song is being appreciated for Ajay-Atul's music as well as Manoj Muntashir's lyrics. Muntashir has beautifully penned the lyrics with lines such as "Suryavanshi janam se, aur raja dharam se" that define the aura and persona of Lord Ram/Raghava.

Netizens go gaga over song

After just two hours of release, the song's Hindi version garnered over 1.3M views on YouTube. Several netizens appreciated the goosebump-inducing song. "We don't know how this movie will be going... but we know that Manoj Muntashir sir's pen and music of Ajay-Atul Never let us down," wrote a user, while another added: "You can ignore Bollywood, but you can't ignore Ajay-Atul's music."

Everything to know about 'Adipurush'

Helmed by Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in the lead as Lord Ram/Raghava, Sita/Janaki, Ravana/Lankesh, Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman, respectively. The epic saga is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be released in theaters on June 16.