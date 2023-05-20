Entertainment

Before Salman Khan, these celebrities ventured into F&B business

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 20, 2023, 08:29 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan is reportedly coming up with a hotel at Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra

Superstar Salman Khan is reportedly set to enter the hospitality sector with a sea-facing 19-storied hotel which is coming up in Bandra, Mumbai, claimed The Times of India. The hotel, which will be constructed under Khan's mother's name, will reportedly be equipped with a swanky gym, cafe, restaurant, and convention center. Meanwhile, take a look at Bollywood celebrities who ventured into the F&B world.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly owns a restaurant in Columbo, Sri Lanka. Named Kaema Sutra, it was opened by her in collaboration with Dharshan Munidasa, a celebrity chef and restaurant, in 2017. A year later, she started a Thai restaurant in Mumbai named Pali Thai in Pali Naka in partnership with her friend Mishali Sanghani and architect Ashiesh Shah. However, it was later shut down.

Arjun Rampal

In 2009, Arjun Rampal ventured into the F&B industry by starting a luxury nightclub in New Delhi called LAP. The actor often visits the lounge bar and has performed several gigs there. It is located in Hotel Samrat, Chanakyapuri. He was slapped with a legal notice in 2014 by India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) Limited for not paying rent worth Rs. 2 crore.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty ventured into the F&B sector in the early 2000s. He is a proud owner of H2O - The Liquid Lounge at Hotel Royal Inn in Mumbai's Khar suburbs. Shetty also co-launched a water sports complex at the Girgaum beach in South Mumbai in 2001. The place was once sealed in the year 2004 for non-payment of entertainment tax.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Those who are aware of the nightlife in Mumbai must have partied at least once at Club Royalty. The place was reportedly co-owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra before it was bought by Sohail Khan. Now, Shetty Kundra owns one of the most happening restaurants in Mumbai, Bastian, which is a favorite spot of most celebrities from Hindi cinema, say reports.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Also joining the list is actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She started a restaurant in New York called Sona in 2021. For the restaurant, she collaborated with her friend Maneesh Goyal. The name of the Indian restaurant was incidentally suggested by her husband and singer, Nick Jonas. The gourmet menu has a spread of Indian dishes, including Chopra Jonas's favorite, dosa, among many others.