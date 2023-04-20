Entertainment

How do Salman Khan's Eid releases perform at box office

How do Salman Khan's Eid releases perform at box office

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 20, 2023, 05:35 pm 2 min read

Following the tradition of Eid releases, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan's love for Eid releases is known to everyone. This year, Khan is set to make the Eid special for all his fans with the release of his upcoming title, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). Meanwhile, ahead of its release on Friday, check out the actor's top five Eid releases and their lifetime box office collections.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is reportedly the biggest box-office hit of Khan's career. The film went on to collect Rs. 604 crore as its worldwide gross collection. Directed by Kabir Khan, it also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles and is one of the best films of Khan. Harshaali Malhotra marked her debut as Munni in the film.

'Sultan'

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Sultan broke multiple records at the box office. According to reports, the movie made a lifetime collection of about Rs. 577.29 crore (worldwide gross). Starring Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, the movie entered the Rs. 200 crore club within mere three days of its release. Sultan was released in 2016.

'Kick'

Action-comedy film Kick was directed and produced by Khan's close friend and filmmaker, Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Khan as the lead actor, it also featured Siddiqui as the antagonist and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female protagonist. Per reports, its worldwide gross collections stood at Rs. 351.80 crore. Kick also starred Randeep Hooda and was a remake of a Telugu film.

'Bharat'

Khan and Katrina Kaif's jodi is one of the most successful ones in the Hindi film industry. Their 2019 film Bharat, which was the last Eid theatrical release of Khan, went on to collect Rs. 308.70 crore at the worldwide box office (gross). Bharat was also directed by Zafar who previously directed Khan-Kaif's duo in Tiger Zinda Hai.

'Ek Tha Tiger'

One of the most loved films of Khan and Kaif is the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director. The film has been developed into a franchise with its third installment, Tiger 3, releasing later this year. Meanwhile, the movie went on to earn Rs. 308.31 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office.