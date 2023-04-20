Entertainment

Salman Khan cancels 'KKBKKJ' premiere due to Pamela Chopra's death

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 20, 2023, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan has canceled the premiere of 'KKBKKJ' due to Pamela Chopra's death

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is just a day away from its release! It will grace theaters on Friday (April 21) on Eid and is expected to open to decent numbers, thanks to Khan's stardom. Ahead of its release, the makers had scheduled an industry premiere on Thursday night, but it has been canceled in the wake of Pamela Chopra's death.

The premiere was supposed to take place at YRF Studios

A source divulged the news to Bollywood Hungama, "The screening was supposed to take place tonight, incidentally in YRF Studios, and many people from the industry were expected to attend." "After learning about Pamela ji's death, [Khan] instinctively decided to not go ahead with the premiere. He has had a long association with the Chopra family. Tiger 3 is also backed by YRF."

What is an industry premiere and why is it important?

During an industry premiere, the director, producer, and cast members invite their family, friends, crew members, and other close associates to watch the film. Usually, the premiere happens a day or two before a film's release and is a star-studded event. Sometimes, a special, separate screening is also organized for the members of the media, entertainment journalists, and film critics.

Pamela Chopra was a writer, designer, producer, and singer

Chopra (74) passed away on Thursday after reportedly battling illness for the past fortnight. She is survived by her two sons: filmmaker Aditya Chopra and producer-actor Uday Chopra. A singer, producer, and designer, she had sung for movies such as Kabhi Kabhie, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Kaala Patthar, and was an associate producer on Veer-Zaara, Mohabbatein, and DDLJ, among others. Here's more about her career.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about Khan's family entertainer

Farhad Samji has directed KKBKKJ. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks Venkatesh Daggubati's Bollywood comeback after 25 years, Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill's Hindi film debut, and Khan's reunion with his Tere Naam co-actor Bhumika Chawla. Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill are also part of the cast, while Ram Charan and Abdu Rozik have been roped in for special appearances.

