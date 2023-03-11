Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood beauties who were body-shamed

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 11, 2023, 11:59 pm 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra in an interview spoke about how she was fat-shamed recently (Picture credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra, Instagram/@sonakshisinha)

Actors have often opened up on their awful experiences of being body-shamed by others and how it can impact a person's mental health. In the last few years, many leading Bollywood ladies have come forward to speak against the sin of body shaming while also slamming the trolls. Here are five beauties from the Hindi cinema who have been subjected to body shaming.

Priyanka Chopra

Recently, at SXSW 2023, Priyanka Chopra discussed how she was fat-shamed and the way she coped with it. She was told by someone that she wasn't "sample-sized," and these words left her feeling terrible and made her cry in front of her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. "I felt really bad about the fact I'm not sample-sized and that that's a problem, apparently," she said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the epitome of beauty! As surprising as it may sound, the former Miss World had also been a victim of body shaming when she, after giving birth to her daughter Aaradhya, gained post-pregnancy weight in 2011. Though she did not pay heed to any of it, her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, came out in her defense and slammed the trolls.

Vidya Balan

Another profound actor who has been body-shamed in past for her weight is Sherni actor Vidya Balan. She has always stood against unrealistic beauty standards that exist in society and once also said that she didn't want to look slimmer in pictures than she is. Balan also revealed that as a teenager, she was asked to lose weight since she had a pretty face.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is no stranger to trolls who have constantly tried to body-shame her. Several netizens posted rude comments about her body on social media. She had lost a lot of weight before she marked her Bollywood debut; however, the trolls never stopped at their attempts to body-shame her. Interestingly, Sinha was last seen in Double XL, a movie that addresses the same issue.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia had put on a lot of weight after she gave birth to her and Angad Bedi's first daughter, Mehr. While it was only natural for her to gain weight, there were many who trolled her on the internet. Though Dhupia didn't let the comments affect her, she said there was a need to stop fat-shaming in general.