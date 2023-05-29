Entertainment

Zaira Wasim defends a woman eating with her niqab on

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 01:55 pm 1 min read

Zaira Wasim was one of the most promising child actors who donned some great roles on celluloid. However, the actor chose to quit the film industry citing religious reasons. Ever since then, she has been active on Twitter. Recently, she reacted to a photo of a woman eating with a niqab on. She retweeted the photo and shared her views on the same.

Wasim defended the woman and stated that it was her choice to do so. She wrote, "Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn't." Wasim is known for her powerful roles in films like The Sky is Pink, Dangal﻿, and Secret Superstar.

