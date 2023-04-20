Lifestyle

Twitter explodes with hilarious memes as India braces for heatwave

Twitter explodes with hilarious memes as India braces for heatwave

Written by Rishabh Raj Edited by Lahari Basu Apr 20, 2023, 12:54 pm 2 min read

Tune into some comic relief amid sweltering heatwave

With the onset of summer, India is bracing for yet another heatwave. However, the hot weather has not dampened the spirits of Twitter users, who have turned to the platform to share funny memes and posts about the rising temperatures. Don't let the heat get you down, instead, take a look at these hilarious memes for some comical relief.

Latest IMD bulletin warns of continued heatwave conditions

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand are likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions. The bulletin also predicts that central and eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh, as well as interior parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra, can expect temperatures ranging from 40-44 degrees Celsius.

India prepares for a potentially hotter summer this year

India is gearing up for a summer that could be hotter than usual. The weather is taking center stage after the subcontinent was hit by a punishing heat wave in 2022 that caused widespread human suffering and impacted global wheat supplies. As people ramp up their air-conditioners and strain the grid to its limits, there are also concerns about power outages.

Netizens are seeking relief via memes

When things get tough, humor comes to the rescue! It is incredible how we always find a way to see the lighter side of a difficult situation. With heat waves wreaking havoc across different regions, Twitterati continued sharing hilarious memes that perfectly summed up their struggles. Here's how laughter can bring relief and positivity in a challenging time like this.

Seems like the Sun is hugging Mumbaikars

Another Twitter user just added more to it

Someone, please call Hanuman, really

King, who?

It turned dark pretty quickly

The real reason behind it...

Rainfall likely to bring some respite in parts of India

On Thursday, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some parts across the country over Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana in the following two days. Per the weather department, Uttarakhand may experience isolated hailstorms between April 20-21. However, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chattisgarh.