Donald Trump is 'BACK' on Facebook, YouTube after 2 years

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 18, 2023, 11:20 am 1 min read

Donald Trump's social media accounts were suspended in January 2021

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump has returned to Facebook and YouTube over two years after he was banned from the platforms. Posting a clip from his 2016 presidential victory speech early on Saturday, the 76-year-old wrote, "I'M BACK!" Notably, the Republican leader's social media﻿ accounts were suspended after he allegedly praised rioters participating in the Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Twitter restored Trump's account Elon Musk's takeover

According to Facebook's parent Meta, Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram was restored on February 9. Meanwhile, YouTube tweeted on Friday, saying, "Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content." To note, Twitter had also reinstated Trump's account after billionaire Elon Musk's takeover, but the former US president has chosen not to tweet so far.