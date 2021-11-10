Canadian woman first to be 'suffering from climate change'

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 11:28 am

The Nelson-based patient's health worsened after heatwaves in Canada this year.

A 70-year-old woman in Canada is possibly the world's first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from "climate change." Deadly heatwaves earlier this year had taken a toll on the patient, said Nelson-based Dr. Kyle Merritt of Kootenay Lake Hospital, who diagnosed her. Patients with multiple health problems at once had reportedly taken ill after the heatwaves in North America.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Canada and parts of the United States have been witnessing extreme heatwaves in recent times, which have claimed hundreds of lives. At least 233 people died in British Columbia from the heatwaves this June. Extreme weather events are caused by a dome of high pressure over the northwest, and human-caused climate change is making it more likely and intense, say meteorologists.

Details

Patient has asthma, diabetes: Merritt

The patient was diagnosed with "climate change" after she was brought to the emergency room for acute breathing problems. She has underlying conditions of asthma and diabetes and has "some heart failure." "She lives in a trailer with no air conditioning. All of her health problems have been worsened. And she's really struggling to stay hydrated," Merritt said.

Quote

First 'climate change' diagnosis: Merritt

Dr. Merritt said the patient's condition had worsened after the heatwave. Stressing the need to find an underlying cause, Merritt said for the first time in his decade-old career as a physician, he used the phrase climate change while writing the patient's diagnosis.

Heatwaves

Heatwaves killed 570 in Canada: Lancet

A Lancet countdown study has found that more Canadian are facing health issues than ever before due to heatwaves. Notably, Canada saw one of the worst heatwaves ever this June. The extreme temperatures were followed by wildfires that filled the air with PM2.5 pollutants. The heatwaves caused 570 deaths in Canada alone, according to the study.

Information

Heatstrokes, heat-related illnesses on the rise

Reportedly, the hospitals in the region are overwhelmed by patients suffering from heatstrokes and other heat-related illnesses. Doctors in the region are trying to figure out ways to sustain the increasing load. However, the situation is similar or worse in every other hospital.

Quote

'People yet to realize climate change's impact'

Earlier, during a climate action demonstration, Dr. Merritt had told reporters that people are yet to realize the impacts of environmental degradation and climate change on human health. "Working with patients directly, we are actually starting to see the health effects of climate change now. It is not just something that is going to happen in the future," he had said.

Information

Health professionals launch initiative to help planet

Meanwhile, health professionals have launched an initiative to protect the planet for better human health. Led by 40 healthcare professionals, the initiative was named Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health. Through this, they work to inform people about the effects of climate change on health.