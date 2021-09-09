Al-Qaeda may seek comeback in Afghanistan: Pentagon Chief

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the al-Qaeda extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack the US 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. "That's the nature of the organization," he said at the conclusion of a four-day tour of Persian Gulf states in Kuwait City.

History

US is prepared to prevent an al-Qaeda comeback: Austin

He said the United States is prepared to prevent an al-Qaeda comeback in Afghanistan that would threaten the United States. The Taliban had provided al-Qaeda with sanctuary while it ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. The US invaded and overthrew the Taliban after it refused to turn over al-Qaeda leaders following the September 11, 2001 attack on the United States.

Notice

We expect Taliban to not allow that to happen: Austin

During the course of the 20-year US war, al-Qaeda was vastly diminished, but questions have arisen about its future prospects with the Taliban back in Kabul. "We put the Taliban on notice that we expect them to not allow that to happen," Austin said, referring to the possibility of al-Qaeda using Afghanistan as a staging base in the future.

Agreement

Last year, Taliban leaders pledged not to support al-Qaeda

In a February 2020 agreement with the Trump administration, Taliban leaders pledged not to support al-Qaeda or other extremist groups that would threaten the United States. However, US officials believe the Taliban maintains ties with al-Qaeda, and many nations, including Gulf Arab states, are concerned that the Taliban's return to power could open the door to a resurgence of al-Qaeda influence.

Assertion

US military is capable of containing al-Qaeda: Austin

Austin has asserted that the US military is capable of containing al-Qaeda or any other extremist threat to the United States emanating from Afghanistan by using surveillance and strike aircraft based elsewhere, including in the Persian Gulf. He has also acknowledged that it will be more difficult without US troops and intelligence teams based in Afghanistan.