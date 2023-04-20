Lifestyle

4 simple watermelon recipes to try this summer

Try out these simple watermelon recipes to beat the heat

As the temperature soars, there's something extremely satisfying about having a slice of watermelon. This sweet and juicy fruit is the ultimate summer treat. On a hot sunny day, all your body craves is something refreshing and cooling, and nothing beats the instant refreshment provided by watermelons. Instead of always having the fruit, treat yourself to these simple watermelon recipes every now and then.

Mediterranean watermelon salad

This healthy snack has all the hydrating ingredients and is easy to make. All you need to do is to mix the ingredients. This salad is a mix of watermelon cubes along with cucumbers, pomegranate juice, bell peppers, lettuce, flaxseeds, and pistachios. Top this with oregano, jeera, salt, and pepper. This refreshing salad can be prepared and served instantly.

Salted watermelon ice cream

Stir together watermelon juice, sugar, and kosher salt in a small saucepan. Whisk in coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream, and lime juice until fully incorporated. Stir in lime zest and freeze it in ice cream molds, with sticks. De-mold the ice cream and garnish them with flaky sea salt, lime zest, and fresh watermelon before digging in.

Watermelon lollies

Slice a watermelon in half, then remove the flesh and place it in a large bowl. Take out all seeds. Transfer the flesh into a blender and puree it. Put ice cream sticks inside molds after filling them to the 3/4 mark. Freeze them overnight, then refreeze the lollipops after adding maple syrup or kiwi or orange puree. And your delicious lollies are ready.

Watermelon lemonade

Blend watermelon with half a cup of sugar, and lemon juice in a blender. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth. Then add soda to it. Place in the fridge for at least two hours to chill it. Glasses should be half-filled with ice before adding the watermelon lemonade. Garnish each glass with a lemon round and serve.