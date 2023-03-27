Lifestyle

Avoid these foods before boarding a flight

Avoid these foods before boarding a flight

Written by Sneha Das Mar 27, 2023, 09:15 am 2 min read

These foods can cause gas, discomfort and acidity

While it's bad to board an airplane on an empty stomach, it's also equally not a great idea to indulge in heavy and unhealthy meals before a flight. Many travelers prefer having quick snacks during the waiting time for their flight. This can cause indigestion, nausea, or bloating and ruin your flight experience. Here are five foods to avoid eating before a flight.

Fried foods

We often get tempted by the attractive and fancy food stores at the airport and gorge on unhealthy fried foods like burgers, nuggets, and French fries while waiting at the airport. Rich in fats and oils, these foods are difficult to digest when flying and can cause heartburn, acidity, and bloating. The high amounts of salt in them can also cause fluid retention.

Apples

While apples are known as healthy and nutritious fruits, the high amounts of fiber in them can make them difficult to digest, thereby causing gas and bloating. The high quantity of sugar in them can also cause gut discomfort. Instead, have fruits like oranges, papayas, or bananas before a flight which are easy to digest and light on the stomach.

Spicy food

Eating food rich in spices and oil like hot sauces, biryani, parathas, curries, and pickles before a flight can cause stomach discomfort, heartburn, and bladder irritation. These foods are high in calories and make the digestion process tougher while causing bad breath. Instead, try to have fresh fruit smoothies and classic wraps that are light and will get easily digested.

Broccoli

While broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables to include in your daily diet, it is not the best item to have before a flight. This cruciferous vegetable can cause flatulence, gas, and stomach ache while flying. You should also never consume raw salads before boarding a flight as they can trigger indigestion and discomfort. Instead have something light like cucumber, carrots, or asparagus.

Beans and legumes

The high amounts of fiber in beans and legumes make them difficult to digest. They are also rich in minerals and protein that can lead to gas and acidity while flying. The pressurized airplane cabins can add to the discomfort. All legumes contain a sugar called oligosaccharide that the body finds difficult to break, thereby leading to bloating and discomfort.