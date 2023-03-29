Lifestyle

These fruit desserts are nutrition and flavor rolled into one

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 29, 2023, 03:00 pm 2 min read

Get best of both the worlds with these fruit desserts

Fruit desserts are among the most guilt-free and delicious options when you crave something sweet but don't want to feast on junk either. And what makes them even more preferable are their light, cooling, and less-filling properties that don't cause much trouble on the gut. So without any further do, here are five fruit dessert recipes you should try today. Check them out!

Fruit salad trifle

Begin by adding a layer each of pineapple, watermelon, berries, and peaches at the bottom of a glass. Now top it with some whipped cream and spread it evenly over the fruits. Repeat the first step again, followed by the second step. The number of layers you want to create is on you. When the final layer of cream is exposed, refrigerate it. Enjoy!

Banana cake

Preheat oven to 135 degrees Celsius. In a small bowl, combine lemon juice and mashed bananas. Set aside. In another bowl, combine flour, salt, and baking soda. Grab a mixer to beat eggs, butter, and granulated sugar. Pour the flour mixture and mashed bananas into it along with some buttermilk. Stir until combined. Bake it for an hour and then refrigerate. It's done!

Mango sorbet

Heat salt and sugar in water until both dissolve. Leave the syrup to cool. Peel a mango, discard its seed, and then rough chop the mango flesh. Blend the chopped mango, lime juice, and syrup until smooth. Pour into an ice cream maker along with some corn syrup. Freeze for at least six hours and your mango sorbet is ready to be relished!

Watermelon ice cream

You only need two ingredients to make this 'fruitilicious' ice cream! Freeze three cups of watermelon on a foil for three-four hours. Once done, add half the watermelon to a food processor and blend it until smooth. Now add some coconut milk and the remaining watermelon. Blend further you attain a smooth and creamy mixture. Freeze for two to three hours before serving.

Raspberry crumble bars

Preheat oven to 175 degrees Celsius. In a bowl, mix raspberries, sugar, flour, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Separately, make the crust by mixing oats, flour, sugar, baking powder, butter, and salt. Bake for 10 minutes. Once done, layer the raspberry mixture on it and bake further for 20-25 minutes. After baking it, leave it out to chill and then cut it into bars. Serve.