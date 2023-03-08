Lifestyle

Women's Day 2023: 5 best recipes by popular women chefs

Mar 08, 2023

These women chefs are quite popular in the hospitality industry

This Women's Day let us celebrate and honor the heads of the kitchen. From handling work and household together to nurturing children, there is nothing a woman cannot do. Even a male-dominated sector like the hospitality and restaurant industry has also been taken over by women. Check out some delicious yet simple recipes from these five popular women chefs.

Raita smoothie by Amrita Raichand

From being a television actor at the start of her career, Amrita Raichand gradually switched to the hospitality industry after learning culinary skills in Singapore. Her fusion raita recipe is a must-try. Blend together chopped cucumber, mint, black salt, lemon juice, ice cubes, and yogurt. Pour into a glass, add crushed ice, garnish with pomegranate seeds and mint leaves, and serve chilled.

Dhabe di dal by Nita Mehta

A gold medalist in food and nutrition, chef Nita Mehta is well-known for recreating authentic Indian delicacies. Cook drained black beans, red kidney beans and split Bengal gram in water for 30 minutes. Stir-fry onions, green chilies, garlic, cumin powder, red chili powder, tomatoes, and salt in some oil. Add this masala to the cooked dals, and mix well. Garnish with coriander and butter.

Three berry treat by Shipra Khanna

Winner of Masterchef season 2, Shipra Khanna is known for her expertise in desserts and continental delights. Most of her dishes have a touch of fusion. Boil milk, add custard powder, and stir well. Add sugar and mix well. Pour into separate bowls and cover the mixture with frozen strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Top the custard with crumbled butter cookies and serve immediately.

Buckwheat pancakes with blueberry sauce by Pankaj Bhadouria

Winner of Masterchef season 1, Pankaj Bhadouria is a popular name in the industry. Combine milk, eggs, vanilla extract, oil, and apple sauce. Combine jowar flour, cinnamon, buckwheat flour, and baking powder. Add the dry ingredients to the milk mixture and whisk well. Cook the pancake batter in oil. Boil and simmer orange juice, blueberries, cinnamon, arrowroot, and sugar-free pellets. Pour over the pancakes.

Khaman dhokla by Tarla Dalal

A popular food writer and chef, Tarla Dalal specializes in Gujarati cuisine. Combine besan, sugar, semolina, lemon juice, salt, water, fruit salt, and ginger-green chili paste. Pour the mixture into a steamer and steam for 10-12 minutes. Saute mustard seeds, green chilies, asafoetida, sesame seeds, and curry leaves in oil. Pour the tempering over the dhoklas, cut them into pieces, and serve.