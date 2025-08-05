Decoding Team England's narrowest defeats in Test cricket by runs

In a thrilling finish, India registered their narrowest-ever Test victory by defeating England by just six runs in the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London on Monday. The hard-fought win helped the visitors level the five-match series 2-2. Meanwhile, this was also one of England's narrowest defeats in the longest format. On this note, let's look at England's lowest defeat margins in Test cricket by runs.

#1 1 vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2023 In what was an absolute nail-biter in Wellington, New Zealand defeated England by a solitary run in the second and final Test of the 2023 series. While the Brits lost wickets at regular intervals while chasing 258, Joe Root's 95-run knock kept their hopes alive. As the lower-order batters faltered, England were folded for 256. Neil Wagner dismissed four batters. This was just the second instance of a team winning a Test by one run.

#2 3 vs Australia, 1902 England needed to chase down 124 to win the 1902 Manchester Test against Australia. They were well at 92/3 before a shocking collapse hit them. Six of their last eight batters were dismissed for single digits as the hosts were folded for 120, losing the game by three runs. Hugh Trumble and Jack Saunders shared all 10 wickets.

#3 6 vs India, 2025 Chasing 374 in the aforementioned Oval Test, England were well placed at 301/3 as their triumph looked certain at this point. Notably, Joe Root and Harry Brook made tons to power the hosts. However, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's late surge shifted the pressure back on the hosts as they were folded for 367. The two pacers shared nine wickets as India recorded their narrowest win by runs in Test history (6).