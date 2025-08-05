Priyanka defends Rahul Gandhi after SC's 'true Indian' remark

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has defended her brother, Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court criticized his remarks on the Indian Army . The court had earlier questioned Rahul's statements made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022, where he said, "They will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000sqkm of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh."

Defense stance Rahul misinterpreted, says Vadra Responding to the SC's remarks, Vadra said, "With due respect to the honorable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who a true Indian is." She stressed that it is the duty of opposition leaders to question the government. "My brother would never speak against the Army; he holds them in the highest respect. This is a misinterpretation," she added.

Definition debate Congress MP backs Vadra Echoing Vadra's sentiments, Congress MP KC Venugopal also defended Rahul. He asked who defines a "true Indian," adding that questioning the government is a part of being a true Indian. "What Rahul Gandhi is discussing is the thinking of every nationalist Indian. Whenever we are asking questions inside the Parliament, there is no answer," Venugopal said.

Twitter Post Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks VIDEO | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (@priyankagandhi) reacts to Supreme Court’s observation on Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. “With due respect to the honourable judges, they do not decide who a true Indian is. It is the duty of the Opposition Leader to question the government.… pic.twitter.com/v7lEHiwREk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025