Priyanka defends Rahul Gandhi after SC's 'true Indian' remark
What's the story
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has defended her brother, Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court criticized his remarks on the Indian Army. The court had earlier questioned Rahul's statements made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022, where he said, "They will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000sqkm of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh."
Defense stance
Rahul misinterpreted, says Vadra
Responding to the SC's remarks, Vadra said, "With due respect to the honorable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who a true Indian is." She stressed that it is the duty of opposition leaders to question the government. "My brother would never speak against the Army; he holds them in the highest respect. This is a misinterpretation," she added.
Definition debate
Congress MP backs Vadra
Echoing Vadra's sentiments, Congress MP KC Venugopal also defended Rahul. He asked who defines a "true Indian," adding that questioning the government is a part of being a true Indian. "What Rahul Gandhi is discussing is the thinking of every nationalist Indian. Whenever we are asking questions inside the Parliament, there is no answer," Venugopal said.
VIDEO | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (@priyankagandhi) reacts to Supreme Court’s observation on Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. “With due respect to the honourable judges, they do not decide who a true Indian is. It is the duty of the Opposition Leader to question the government.… pic.twitter.com/v7lEHiwREk— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025
What did the SC say
The Supreme Court had stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Rahul. However, it had also criticized him for making such statements outside Parliament and on social media. "How do you get to know that 2000sq km land was occupied by Chinese, if you are true indian, you wouldn't say such a thing," the bench observed. "Whatever you have to say, why don't you say it in the Parliament?" the bench had questioned.