Priyanka defends Rahul Gandhi after SC's 'true Indian' remark
By Snehil Singh
Aug 05, 2025
02:20 pm
What's the story

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has defended her brother, Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court criticized his remarks on the Indian Army. The court had earlier questioned Rahul's statements made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022, where he said, "They will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000sqkm of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh."

Defense stance

Rahul misinterpreted, says Vadra

Responding to the SC's remarks, Vadra said, "With due respect to the honorable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who a true Indian is." She stressed that it is the duty of opposition leaders to question the government. "My brother would never speak against the Army; he holds them in the highest respect. This is a misinterpretation," she added.

Definition debate

Congress MP backs Vadra

Echoing Vadra's sentiments, Congress MP KC Venugopal also defended Rahul. He asked who defines a "true Indian," adding that questioning the government is a part of being a true Indian. "What Rahul Gandhi is discussing is the thinking of every nationalist Indian. Whenever we are asking questions inside the Parliament, there is no answer," Venugopal said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks 

Legal update

What did the SC say

The Supreme Court had stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Rahul. However, it had also criticized him for making such statements outside Parliament and on social media. "How do you get to know that 2000sq km land was occupied by Chinese, if you are true indian, you wouldn't say such a thing," the bench observed. "Whatever you have to say, why don't you say it in the Parliament?" the bench had questioned.