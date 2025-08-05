Tesla's second India showroom opens in Delhi on August 11
What's the story
Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, has announced the opening date of its second experience center in India. After launching its first showroom in Mumbai on July 15, the company is all set to start operations in Delhi on August 11. The new center will be located at Worldmark, Aerocity near New Delhi International airport.
Market entry
Model Y is Tesla's first product in India
Tesla officially entered the Indian market in July with the launch of its popular Model Y. The SUV is available in Standard and Long Range variants, starting at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Standard variant offers a range of up to 500km while the Long Range model can go as far as 622km on a single charge, according to WLTP cycle data.
Charging infrastructure
Tesla has inaugurated its first supercharger in Mumbai
On Monday, Tesla also inaugurated its first set of superchargers for customers in Mumbai. The station at BKC features four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers. More charging points are planned in Navi Mumbai, Lower Parel, and Thane. Tesla has already identified Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram as priority delivery cities for its customers.