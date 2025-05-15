Encounter underway in J&K's Awantipora; second clash in 48 hours
What's the story
A fierce gun battle is underway between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched by a joint team of police and army in the Tral area of South Kashmir on Thursday morning.
According to Kashmir Police's X post, the encounter broke out in the Nader and Tral area of Awantipora.
This encounter is the second in just 48 hours.
Recent encounters
Another encounter within 48 hours
On May 13, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralized by security forces during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.
The encounter started in Kulgam but moved to a forested area in Shopian after security forces intercepted the terrorists based on intel inputs.
"On May 13, based on specific intelligence of a Rashtriya Rifles Unit about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, Shopian, Indian Army launched a search and destroy operation," the Indian Army said.
Arms recovery
Large ammunition found recovered
It added that during this, the terrorists opened heavy fire, resulting in a fierce firefight in which the three terrorists were eliminated.
The operation, dubbed 'Operation Keller,' also resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition.
A video posted following the incident showed many guns, grenades, bullets, backpacks, and wallets belonging to the terrorists.