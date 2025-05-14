What's the story

A boycott Turkey movement has gained momentum in India after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly supported Pakistan amidst soaring tensions between the two countries.

The Indian people are cutting off relations with Turkey in the tourism, hospitality, and agricultural sectors for its support of Pakistan, which has been firing missile, drone, and fighter plane attacks on India.

In a press briefing last week, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said the drones fired at Indian cities were Turkish Asisguard Songar drones.