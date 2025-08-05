Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. He died around 1:00PM at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he was receiving medical treatment for kidney-related complications. On June 8, he had shared a health update on social media, describing his condition as "serious."

Malik He was the last governor of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Malik was the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, serving from August 2018 until October 2019. During his term, Article 370 was repealed, and the state's special status was revoked on August 5, 2019. He was later appointed governor of Goa and then governor of Meghalaya, where he served till October 2022.

Journey Jat leader from UP's Baghpat Malik, a Jat leader from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, began his political career as a student leader before being elected as an MLA for Chaudhary Charan Singh's Bharatiya Kranti Dal in 1974. He was later made the Lok Dal's general secretary and went on to become an MP from the state in the Rajya Sabha from 1980-1989.