Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79
What's the story
Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. He died around 1:00PM at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he was receiving medical treatment for kidney-related complications. On June 8, he had shared a health update on social media, describing his condition as "serious."
Malik
He was the last governor of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir
Malik was the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, serving from August 2018 until October 2019. During his term, Article 370 was repealed, and the state's special status was revoked on August 5, 2019. He was later appointed governor of Goa and then governor of Meghalaya, where he served till October 2022.
Journey
Jat leader from UP's Baghpat
Malik, a Jat leader from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, began his political career as a student leader before being elected as an MLA for Chaudhary Charan Singh's Bharatiya Kranti Dal in 1974. He was later made the Lok Dal's general secretary and went on to become an MP from the state in the Rajya Sabha from 1980-1989.
Allegations
Relationship with BJP
In recent years, the politician made headlines for his serious claims against Narendra Modi's government. This caused his relationship with the BJP administration to worsen around 2020-21, when the Jat leader backed farmers who were protesting against the now-scrapped farm regulations. But his most powerful statements came during an interview in 2023, when he highlighted flaws that allegedly led to the Pulwama attack.