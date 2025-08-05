2025's biggest IPO debut? Aditya Infotech just set the bar
What's the story
Aditya Infotech made a stellar entry on the Indian stock exchanges today, with its shares listing at a premium of over 50%. The company's shares debuted at ₹1,018 on the BSE and ₹1,015 on the NSE, against an issue price of ₹675. This marks the biggest IPO debut in terms of listing gains for 2025. The previous record was held by GNG Electronics which listed last month at a premium of nearly 50%.
Subscription success
Aditya Infotech's IPO was a major hit
Aditya Infotech's ₹1,300 crore initial public offering (IPO) was a major hit among investors. The issue consisted of a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹800 crore. It was oversubscribed by an impressive 106.23 times in total. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the charge with a subscription rate of 140.5 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 75.93 times and retail investors at 53.81 times.
Institutional backing
Company's strong presence across India
Before the public offer, the anchor portion of Aditya Infotech's IPO had raised ₹582.3 crore from marquee institutional investors. The company is India's largest video surveillance solutions provider under its flagship brand CP Plus. It has a strong presence in over 550 cities and towns with a channel network of more than 1,000 distributors and 2,100 system integrators.
Business expansion
Impressive financials and use of IPO proceeds
Aditya Infotech's product range includes smart home IoT cameras, AI-based surveillance systems, and industrial-grade security equipment. For FY25, the company reported a net profit of ₹351 crore on revenue of ₹3,123 crore—a staggering 205% year-on-year growth in profits. The IPO proceeds will mainly be used to repay debt of ₹375 crore with the rest going toward general corporate purposes.