Aditya Infotech's shares debuted on the BSE at a premium of 50.8%

2025's biggest IPO debut? Aditya Infotech just set the bar

By Mudit Dube 02:01 pm Aug 05, 202502:01 pm

What's the story

Aditya Infotech made a stellar entry on the Indian stock exchanges today, with its shares listing at a premium of over 50%. The company's shares debuted at ₹1,018 on the BSE and ₹1,015 on the NSE, against an issue price of ₹675. This marks the biggest IPO debut in terms of listing gains for 2025. The previous record was held by GNG Electronics which listed last month at a premium of nearly 50%.