These IPOs will be launched in India next week

The coming week is set to witness a flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) on Dalal Street, with several mainboard and small and medium enterprises (SME) issues hitting the primary market. In the mainboard segment, Anthem Biosciences's IPO will open for bidding on Monday. IPOs of IndiQube Spaces and GNG Electronics will open on Wednesday. Brigade Hotel Ventures's IPO is expected to debut on Thursday, while that of Shanti Gold International will open on Friday.

SME listings A look at the SME IPOs Next week will also see action on the SME platforms, with five firms set to debut. Savy Infra & Logistics and Swastika Castal will debut on Monday. Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants will debut on Tuesday, while TSC India is set to launch its IPO on Wednesday. Patel Chem Specialities will enter the primary market on Friday.

IPO specifics Details of IndiQube and GNG Electronics IndiQube Spaces's upcoming ₹700 crore IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹650 crore and an OFS of 21,09,704 equity shares from selling shareholders who are promoters. The price band has been fixed at ₹225-237 per equity share. GNG Electronics's ₹460 crore IPO also includes a fresh issue of ₹400 crore, and an OFS of 25,50,000 equity shares by selling shareholders associated with the promoters.

Upcoming launches IPOs of Brigade Hotel Ventures, Shanti Gold International Brigade Hotel Ventures's IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹759.60 crore with no OFS component. The price band will be announced in a few days. Shanti Gold International's IPO has a fresh issue of 180,96,000 equity shares with no OFS component. The price band will also be announced in due course.

SME offerings Savy Infra, Swastika Castal, Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants Savy Infra is launching a ₹69.98 crore IPO with a price band of ₹114-120. The offer will be open from July 21 to July 23. Swastika Castal, an engineering parts manufacturer, is launching a ₹14.07 crore IPO with shares priced at ₹65 each. Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants's IPO will open on July 22 with a price range of ₹237-250, and aims to raise ₹93.75 crore through a completely new issue.