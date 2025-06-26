Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Udhampur 

Pre-yatra security

Amarnath Yatra approaching

The encounter comes ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which usually lasts for two months but has been curtailed to 38 days this time amid major security concerns. The 38-day pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 from two routes: the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district. To ensure safety during this period, 180 companies of Central police forces have been deployed across the region.