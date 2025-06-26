Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Udhampur
What's the story
A terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Basantgarh, Udhampur district. The operation, codenamed "Operation Bihali," was launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs received earlier on Thursday morning. The White Knight Corps of the Army confirmed that the terrorist has been "neutralized." However, operations are still ongoing.
Pre-yatra security
Amarnath Yatra approaching
The encounter comes ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which usually lasts for two months but has been curtailed to 38 days this time amid major security concerns. The 38-day pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 from two routes: the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district. To ensure safety during this period, 180 companies of Central police forces have been deployed across the region.
Rising tensions
Pulwama terror attack
On May 22, a soldier was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar, J&K. The encounter came a week after six terrorists were neutralized in south Kashmir. Anti-terror operations have been intensified in the region following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019. Some of the terrorists involved were Pakistani, prompting India to launch an operation against terror bases across Pakistan.