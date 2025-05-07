Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun back 'Operation Sindoor' strongly
What's the story
The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wake of recent Pahalgam attacks.
The operation, launched two weeks after the attack on April 22, has received massive support from Bollywood and South Indian film industry celebrities.
Stars like Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, and Allu Arjun have publicly expressed their backing for the operation.
Public backing
'The fighter's fight begins...No stopping until the mission is accomplished!'
Sharing their responses on social media, several actors made their stance clear. RRR star NTR tweeted, "Praying for the safety & strength of our Indian Army in #OperationSindoor. Jai Hind!"
Arjun shared a post with the caption, "May justice be served. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor."
Rajinikanth underlined the nation's support in his tweet, stating, "The fighter's fight begins... No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you."
Twitter Post
Check out NTR's post
Praying for the safety & strength of our Indian Army in #OperationSindoor.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 7, 2025
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳
Twitter Post
Arjun's post
May justice be served . Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoorpic.twitter.com/LUOdzZM8Z5— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2025
Twitter Post
Rajnikanth's tweet was fiery
The fighter's fight begins...— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 7, 2025
No stopping until the mission is accomplished!
The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia@HMOIndia#OperationSindoor
JAI HIND 🇮🇳
Attack details
Details of the Pahalgam attack and subsequent operation
The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, resulted in the banning of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels and the suspension of multiple Pakistani celebrities' Instagram accounts in India.
Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to relentlessly pursue the perpetrators.
In the early hours of Wednesday, when Operation Sindoor unfolded, reactions flooded in from all quarters. Bollywood film stars like Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Kangana Ranaut, and Riteish Deshmukh also praised the armed forces.