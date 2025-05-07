What's the story

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wake of recent Pahalgam attacks.

The operation, launched two weeks after the attack on April 22, has received massive support from Bollywood and South Indian film industry celebrities.

Stars like Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, and Allu Arjun have publicly expressed their backing for the operation.