What's the story

The blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, will likely be streaming on Netflix by the end of January.

In December, the creators announced that the sequel wouldn't be available on streaming services before completing around two months in halls. And, this time period is getting over around January 30.

This comes after a reloaded version of Pushpa 2 was released with 20 minutes of additional footage on January 17.