'Pushpa 2' may hit Netflix this month!
What's the story
The blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, will likely be streaming on Netflix by the end of January.
In December, the creators announced that the sequel wouldn't be available on streaming services before completing around two months in halls. And, this time period is getting over around January 30.
This comes after a reloaded version of Pushpa 2 was released with 20 minutes of additional footage on January 17.
Extended cut
'Pushpa 2' reloaded version sparks curiosity among fans
Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Netflix will include the extended version of Pushpa 2. The reloaded version, which was released earlier this month, has been lauded for giving closure to many unanswered questions posed by the original cut.
However, neither the creators nor Netflix have officially confirmed the OTT release date or if it will have this extended cut.
Official statement
Production house confirmed 56-day wait for OTT release
On December 20, Pushpa 2's banner Mythri Movie Makers clarified that it wouldn't hit any streaming platform before 56 days of its release.
Their statement read, "There are rumors floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide."
Released on December 5, Pushpa 2 is completing 56 days on January 29.
Sequel setup
'Pushpa 2' plot and anticipation for the 3rd installment
In Pushpa 2: The Rule, Arjun reprised his role as Pushparaj, leading a red sandalwood syndicate in India and international waters.
His confrontations with Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and the return of Daali Dhananjaya's Jaali Reddy made it a compelling sequel.
The film concluded with a cliffhanger, setting the stage for Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, director Sukumar is still working on the script for this third installment.