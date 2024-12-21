Summarize Simplifying... In short Allu Arjun is reportedly prioritizing 'Pushpa 3' over Trivikram's film, hoping director Sukumar will use the time while Ram Charan is busy with another project.

Meanwhile, 'Pushpa 2', starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, continues its box office reign, joining the ₹1K crore club with films like 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 3' might be fast-tracked

Allu Arjun to fast-track 'Pushpa 3' over Trivikram's film: Report

By Isha Sharma 04:05 pm Dec 21, 202404:05 pm

What's the story After the phenomenal success of Pushpa 2, especially in the Hindi belt, actor Allu Arjun is reportedly keen on capitalizing on the momentum. To that end, he has shown interest in fast-tracking the already-announced sequel, Pushpa 3, reported GreatAndhra.﻿ However, this could jeopardize his original plan of finishing a film with director Trivikram before teaming up with director Sukumar for Pushpa 3.

Scheduling conflicts

Sukumar is also currently committed to another film

Sukumar is committed to directing a film with Ram Charan. However, Charan is currently busy with Buchi Babu Sana's project, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, which may take at least six months to finish. Thus, Arjun hopes that Sukumar will utilize this period to work on Pushpa 3. If these plans work out, Trivikram's film could be pushed by a year or two.

Box office success

Meanwhile, 'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate box office

Meanwhile, the second part of the Pushpa franchise continues to rule the box office. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil alongside Arjun. It is a sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise. With a domestic net collection of over ₹1,000cr, it has entered the coveted ₹1K crore club alongside other high-grossing films such as Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhas's Baahubali 2.