The Telugu period action drama 'Matka' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in mid-December, following its theatrical release.

The film, inspired by the life of infamous gambler Ratan Khetri, features Tej as notorious gambler Vasu and marks Fatehi's debut in Telugu cinema.

The story, set in Visakhapatnam from 1958 to 1982, explores Vasu's turbulent life and his relationships.

'Matka' is headed for an early OTT release

When, where to watch 'Matka' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:23 pm Nov 18, 202402:23 pm

What's the story The Telugu action film Matka, featuring Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Nora Fatehi, hit theaters on November 14. Despite mixed reviews and criticism for its predictable story and pacing issues, Tej's performance received widespread praise. However, due to stiff competition at the box office and less-than-stellar earnings, the film is now headed for an early OTT release.

Streaming details

'Matka' to stream on Amazon Prime Video by mid-December

Amazon Prime Video will premiere Matka by mid-December, after its theatrical run. The streaming giant had acquired the rights to the film ahead of its release. An exact date for the digital debut is likely to be announced in the second week of December.

Film overview

'Matka': A period action drama inspired by infamous gambler

Matka is a 2024 Telugu-language period action drama, written and directed by Karuna Kumar. The film is produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments. It also marks Fatehi's debut in Telugu cinema. The narrative is inspired by the life of infamous gambler Ratan Khetri and unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of Visakhapatnam from 1958 to 1982.

Character insight

'Matka' explores the life of notorious gambler Vasu

In Matka, Tej plays the role of Vasu, a notorious Matka gambler and gangster. The film chronicles a tumultuous 24-year period in his life. Chaudhary plays Sujatha, Vasu's love interest, while Fatehi plays Sofia. The supporting cast includes Saloni Aswani as Padma, Satyam Rajesh as Sivudu, and P Ravi Shankar as Narayana Murthy, among others.