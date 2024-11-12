Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a 10.2% drop in collections on its second Monday, 'Singham Again' managed to rake in ₹211cr, keeping it ahead of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office.

The story revolves around a rescue mission led by Bajirao Singham, played by Devgn, to save his wife from a villain in Sri Lanka.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' collects ₹211cr despite big dip on second Monday

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:05 am Nov 12, 202411:05 am

What's the story The cop drama Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty, has collected ₹211 crore in India despite a major drop in collections on its second Monday. The film's global earnings have crossed ₹300 crore. Despite the dip, it still beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Early estimates indicate Singham Again will soon beat its predecessor Singham Returns's worldwide collection within India alone.

Box office performance

'Singham Again' maintains steady pace in 2nd week

Despite a massive drop in collections (10.2% fall from Sunday) on its second Monday, Singham Again has continued to hold a steady pace at the box office. The film collected ₹4.25 crore on Day 11 (Monday), according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Although the number is lower than in previous days, it still keeps the film ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in terms of box office performance.

Film details

'Singham Again' features star-studded cast and unique narrative

Singham Again features a star-studded cast including Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. The film is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana and draws parallels through its narrative. It is the fifth installment in Shetty's Cop Universe.

Storyline

'Singham Again' plot revolves around rescue mission

In Singham Again, Devgn returns as Bajirao Singham. His wife Avni (Kapoor Khan) works for the cultural ministry and puts up theater dramas of Ramayana's tale. When she is kidnapped by Zubair Hafiz (Arjun Kapoor) a.k.a Danger Lanka, the cop squad steps up to save her from Sri Lanka. Padukone plays Shakti Shetty or Lady Singham while Singh reprises Simmba and Shroff joins the cop universe as Satya.