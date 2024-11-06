Summarize Simplifying... In short The Telugu thriller 'KA' has managed to rake in ₹17.15cr after six days, despite a 60% drop in earnings on Monday.

The film saw a surge in collections over the weekend, with the highest theater occupancy in Vizag-Visakhapatnam at 68.25%.

Despite varying regional performances, the film maintained a steady income, demonstrating its popularity among viewers.

'KA' box office collection

Telugu thriller 'KA' maintains pace; earns ₹17.15cr after Day 6

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:23 am Nov 06, 202411:23 am

What's the story The Telugu thriller film KA, directed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has continued to perform steadily at the box office. After five days in theaters, the film had collected an impressive ₹15.65cr in India alone. On its sixth day, Tuesday, it added around ₹1.5cr to this total, taking the overall domestic collection to an estimated ₹17.15cr.

Collection dip

'KA' witnessed a significant drop in collections on Monday

The film, which features Tanvi Raam, Saranya Pradeep, Kiran Abbavaram, Ajay, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, witnessed a major drop in its collections on Monday. The earnings dropped by 60% from Sunday's ₹3.75cr to ₹1.5cr on Monday. However, the film was able to sustain this level of income into Tuesday as well.

Weekend surge

'KA' saw a rise in collections over the weekend

KA saw a spike in its collections over the first weekend. After minting ₹3.5cr on its opening day, Thursday, the film witnessed a slight dip on Friday with ₹3cr. But it bounced back on Saturday and Sunday, collecting ₹3.6cr and ₹3.75cr respectively. This trend shows the film was able to attract more viewers over the weekend, even though it was a festive one.

Occupancy rate

'KA' recorded 31.87% occupancy in Telugu theaters on Tuesday

On Tuesday, KA recorded an overall 31.87% occupancy in Telugu theaters. The film witnessed its best occupancy during night shows at 43.32%, followed by afternoon and evening shows at 32.85% and 32.42% respectively. Morning shows had the lowest turnout with an 18.9% occupancy rate, according to Sacnilk's data analysis report on Wednesday morning (IST).

Regional performance

'KA' occupancy varied across different regions

The film's occupancy fluctuated from region to region on Tuesday. Vizag-Visakhapatnam had the highest occupancy of 68.25%, while Kakinada and Mahbubnagar also witnessed strong turnouts of 37.5% and 31% respectively. Meanwhile, the National Capital Region (NCR) had the lowest turnout of just 8%. Other cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, Guntur, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar also contributed to the overall occupancy rate of KA in theaters.