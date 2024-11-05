Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'KA' experienced a significant rise in earnings over its opening weekend, reaching a total of ₹15.75cr in five days despite a drop on Monday.

'KA' box office collection

'KA' dips but maintains pace; earns ₹15.75cr after Day 5

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:47 am Nov 05, 202411:47 am

What's the story Telugu film KA, helmed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has raked in an impressive ₹15.75cr at the Indian box office in its first five days of release. The movie features Tanvi Raam, Saranya Pradeep, Kiran Abbavaram, Ajay, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. Despite a slow start with only ₹0.3cr on its paid preview day (Wednesday), the film's earnings picked up over the weekend.

Weekend surge

KA witnessed a massive growth in its earnings over the first weekend. The film raked in ₹3.5cr on its first day, last Thursday, and ₹3cr on Friday. On Saturday, the movie witnessed a 20% growth in collections, earning ₹3.6cr. The growth continued on Sunday with a collection of ₹3.75cr, an increase of 4.17% from the previous day's earnings.

Monday drop

However, the film's box office collection saw a major drop on its fifth day (Monday) with early estimates indicating earnings of around ₹1.6cr. Despite the drop, the total net collection for KA in India in five days remains an impressive ₹15.75cr. The film's occupancy rate on Monday was reported to be 30.78% across Telugu-speaking regions, showing that audiences are still interested.

Regional performance

The film's occupancy rate also differed across regions on Monday. In Hyderabad, the movie registered an overall occupancy of 35.25% with the highest turnout during night shows at 50%. Bengaluru recorded a lower overall occupancy at 27.75%, but night shows also drew a considerable crowd with an occupancy rate of 51%. Notably, Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Kakinada both recorded the highest overall occupancies for KA at 39.25%.