Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kannada superhero film 'Bagheera', starring Sri Murali and Rukmini Vasanth, has raked in ₹14cr in five days despite a significant drop in collections on Monday.

The film saw varied theater occupancy rates, with the Kannada version peaking at night shows and the Telugu version during afternoon and evening shows.

Despite the dip, the film's engaging storyline and stellar performances continue to draw audiences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bagheera' box office collection

Kannada superhero film 'Bagheera' collects ₹14cr after Day 5

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:42 am Nov 05, 202411:42 am

What's the story Sandalwood film Bagheera, directed by Dr. Suri and produced by Hombale Films, has continued to perform steadily at the box office. After five successful days, the Prashanth Neel-written film's total earnings stood at an estimated ₹14cr India net. On its fifth day alone (Monday), Bagheera added around ₹1.1cr to its overall collection across all languages, reported Sacnilk.

Collection drop

'Bagheera' witnessed a decline in collections on Day 5, Monday

Despite the initial success, Bagheera saw a major drop in its collections on Monday. The film earned ₹3.05cr on its opening day (Thursday), followed by an increase to ₹3.3cr on Friday and ₹3.5cr on Saturday. However, the earnings dipped to ₹3.05cr again on Sunday before further dropping to an estimated ₹1.1cr on Monday, marking a drop of nearly 64% from the previous day's collection.

Occupancy rates

'Bagheera' saw varied theater occupancy rates on Monday

On Monday, Bagheera recorded an overall 27.24% Kannada occupancy and 12.95% Telugu occupancy in theaters. The Kannada version of the film peaked during night shows at 38.89%, while the Telugu version peaked during afternoon and evening shows with a rate of around 14%. Among major regions, Bengaluru recorded a lower-than-average Kannada occupancy rate of 22%, while Hubballi (Hubli) saw a significantly higher 42.75%.

Star cast

'Bagheera' stars Sri Murali, Rukmini Vasanth in key roles

The film has an ensemble cast of Sri Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. Despite the drop in collections on Monday, Bagheera's overall performance at the box office is commendable. The film continues to attract audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances.