'Guntur Kaaram's 'Dum Masala' out; Mahesh Babu promises spicy treat

By Aikantik Bag 05:34 pm Nov 07, 202305:34 pm

'Dum Masala' is streaming now on all major platforms

The highly anticipated first single Dum Masala, from the upcoming Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram is finally out. This spicy track embodies the essence of the mass masala genre and is composed by S Thaman, who also provides vocals alongside co-singer Sanjith Hegde.

Cast and crew of the film

Dum Masala boasts lyrics crafted by esteemed lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, while the movie's director, Srinivas, has contributed a rap portion to the song. This track will surely heighten anticipation for Guntur Kaaram's release among eager fans. The cast includes Meenakshii Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Mukesh Rishi, Jagapathi Babu, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram, among others.

