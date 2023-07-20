'Hiranyakashyap': Director Gunasekhar takes a dig at Rana Daggubati-Trivikram collaboration

Actor Rana Daggubati is set to unveil one of his most-anticipated projects with director Trivikram at the San Diego Comic-Con, Hiranyakashyap backed by his production banner. However, director Gunasekhar had long plans of making a film on the asura. In Hindu mythology, Hiranyakashyap seeks revenge on Lord Vishnu for killing his brother. Following Daggubati's announcement, the Shaakuntalam director made a cryptic post on Twitter.

Why does this story matter?

Gunasekhar's plan of making a film of Hiranyakashyap with Daggubati in the lead was in the news as the director's "dream project." But, the film never made it to the floors after being postponed multiple times due to various reasons. And, ultimately, the project was shelved. Despite such delays, the director of Okkadu reportedly never gave up on the project and kept following it.

Comic-Con will be big for Daggubati

Apart from the Hiranyakashyap project based on Amar Chitra Katha, Daggubati's Project K is also going to receive its first glimpse at Comic-Con on Friday. Moreover, Daggubati will unveil some more projects on television, films and comic books at the upcoming Comic-Con under his production house Spirit Media. Daggubati will also unveil a SonyLIV series on Lords of the Deccan.

Here's what Gunasekhar tweeted

Soon after Daggubati announced his Comic-Con plans, Gunasekhar wrote a cryptic tweet and netizens came to the conclusion that it was a dig at the actor and Trivikram. "While making God the central theme of your story, you must also keep in mind that God keeps an eye on your integrity. Unethical acts will be answered through ethical means," read the tweet.

About Prabhas's 'Project K'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is one of the most-awaited films of 2024. The film stars Daggubati, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The first look of Prabhas was released ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday. The makers have major plans for the film at the event, including unveiling its title and first-look poster.

