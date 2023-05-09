Entertainment

Going Global: Indian female actors on world stage

Written by Isha Sharma May 09, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Several Indian female actors have garnered attention globally recently

Be it breaking bones during action sequences, lip-syncing and dancing to fast-paced songs, or shooting in freezing locations, Indian female actors can do all of this and more! Apart from making a mark in the industry with their acting credentials, several A-list actors have also made India proud on the global stage. Here are a few of them who recently made headlines internationally.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone illuminated bright at the Oscars earlier this year. She was chosen as the presenter to introduce the performance of the Academy Award-winning song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. It was composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Notably, DP was lauded for her composure, grace, and confidence and won several hearts through her presentation.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been dominating headlines for the past few days, as she was the only Indian to be invited to the coronation concert for King Charles III in London. She was introduced as "one of India's biggest stars," and the Aisha actor went on to speak about the Commonwealth nations and introduce the choirs for the evening.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been at the top of her game for the past few months, and she added another feather to her hat by making her Met Gala debut earlier this month. Bhatt made heads turn in a white pearl-embellished exaggerated basque waist ball gown by celebrity designer Prabal Gurung. Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also attended the high-profile event.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is another Bollywood actor who is ready to make waves internationally. A few days ago, Emmanuel Lenain, the French ambassador to India, confirmed that Sharma would be making her debut on the Cannes red carpet this year. She will reportedly share the stage with Titanic actor Kate Winslet. The festival will take place between May 16 and May 27 this year.