Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-led 'Project K' to premiere in two installments

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 01, 2023, 07:37 pm 2 min read

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is simultaneously being shot in Telugu and Hindi languages

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's upcoming movie Project K is one of the highly anticipated films of actor Prabhas. A new update regarding the film's release has come to the fore. According to a Pinkvilla report, Project K has been split into two parts and will be released in installments. Similar to Ponniyin Selvan, Project K's parts are being shot together but will be released separately.

Why does this story matter?

Apart from Prabhas, Project K also features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. While Big B's character is said to be loosely based on Ashwatthama, a character from the epic Mahabharata, Prabhas's role reportedly has a superhero spin to it.

Set in a futuristic world, the makers of Project K have claimed to deliver never-seen-before visuals.

Here's why 'Project K' is being made in two parts

Quoting a source from the film, the Pinkvilla report said that Project K will be made in two parts, owing to its vision and plot. "While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, the entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Baahubali franchise," said the report.

Makers have already the wrapped-up first part of 'Project K'

The report further said the filming for part one of Project K has already been wrapped up while the shooting for the second is underway. "Both the parts are being shot in one go and the two films will release in a short interval of less than a year. The team is confident of their content and hence, shooting two parts in one go."

More on 'Project K'

On the technical front, while the second part of Project K is presently being shot, its first part has already reached the post-production stage with a team of VFX artists working on its visuals, reportedly. Meanwhile, details regarding Padukone's character in the movie have been kept under wraps. It'll also celebrate the 50 glorious years of Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house backing the film.