Social media toxicity crumbles you from within, and this has been faced by many known faces of the film industry. Many have spoken out against it, like Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu, among others. Joining them is Anushka Sharma, who has been incessantly trolled online. She recently voiced support for a tweet that slammed the hatred floating on social media.

Post 'People that can spot toxic behavior in everyone but themselves'

Taking to her Instagram story, the new mother reposted a tweet by Steven Bartlett, founder of private equity investment vehicle, Catena Capital, which said: "Social media is full of people that can spot toxic behaviour in everyone but themselves. The world doesn't need more critics, it needs more self-awareness (sic)." She didn't add any further comment, indicating that she fully agreed with the tweet.

Trolling Last year, Sunil Gavaskar criticized Sharma for Kohli's poor performances

Even though the PK actress didn't say much, it was evident that her supporting Bartlett's tweet comes out of personal experience. To recall, she has been criticized not only for her cinematic endeavors but also poor batting performances of her then-boyfriend and now-husband, Virat Kohli. Last September, Sharma had called out Sunil Gavaskar for involving her in his criticism of Kohli at 2020 IPL.

Distasteful, Sharma had responded to Gavaskar's comment

Last year, RCB skipper Kohli wasn't able to deliver top-notch fielding or batting performances in the IPL. This invited criticism from all corners, including Gavaskar. The veteran player commented that Kohli had been practicing "against Anushka's bowling during the lockdown," suggesting it was primarily the reason behind the bumming output. Reacting to it strongly, Sharma had said, "Mr. Gavaskar, your message is distasteful."

Commitment The actress resumed work three months after giving birth