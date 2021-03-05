Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 11:33 am

England bowlers kept things tight in the first session on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad. Team India resumed the day on 24/1 and runs were hard to come by. After adding 16 runs in the morning, Jack Leach finally dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (17). India also lost skipper Virat Kohli for a duck. India are 80/4 at lunch.

England England bowlers execute the plans well

India managed just 14 runs in the first 11 overs of the day as England kept the scoring under control with some accurate bowling. Leach came to bowl in the 12th over of the day and was right on the money, getting the wicket of Pujara. England broke the 40-run partnership and handed themselves a reward after bowling consistently in the right channels.

Dominance Leach dismisses Pujara for the fourth time in the series

Spinner Leach has dominated the show against Pujara in the ongoing Test series. The left-arm spinner trapped the senior Indian batsman, who was out lbw after pressing forward to present his pads first. Pujara has faced Leach in six innings. As per Cricbuzz, after facing 89 balls, he has managed to score 61 runs at just 15.25. He has been dismissed on four occasions.

Kohli Virat Kohli registers his second duck in the ongoing series

Virat Kohli, who has been vocal lately of batsmen losing their defensive ability in Tests, fell for a duck. Ben Stokes got the ball to pick up from a short of length spot on the fourth stump line as Kohli managed to get a nick. This was Kohli's second duck of the series as his mixed run of form continued.

Information India pin their hopes on Rohit Shama