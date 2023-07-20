Munmun Dhamecha summoned by CBI in probe against Sameer Wankhede

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 20, 2023 | 05:15 pm 2 min read

Munmun Dhamecha was arrested along with Aryan Khan in the 2021 Mumbai cruise ship drugs case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged bribery case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, has summoned Munmun Dhamecha, one of the accused in the cruise ship drugs case, involving Aryan Khan. Aryan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the NCB along with Dhamecha and others, in 2021.

Why does this story matter?

Wankhede has been in deep trouble over allegations of demanding a bribe from Khan when Aryan was arrested by his team in Mumbai. As per the allegations, Wankhede demanded a sum of Rs. 25 crore from the superstar to not frame his son in the drug case. The former NCB officer, has, however, denied taking any bribe, while the matter is still under investigation.

CBI will register Dhamecha's statement

According to new reports, Dhamecha was asked to appear before the probe agency's headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday to record her statement. Dhamecha, along with Aryan and Arbaaz Merchantt, was arrested by a team of NCB headed by Wankhede on October 3, 2021. The NCB had carried out a raid on the cruise ship, following a tip-off.

FIR against Wankhede

The CBI filed an FIR against Wankhede over bribery allegations on May 11. Wankhede, who was previously Mumbai NCB's zonal officer, has been booked under sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the India Penal Code (IPC). Apart from Wankhede, four more have been booked under various sections.

All about the drug case

The Pathaan actor's son spent nearly a month in jail after he was arrested in October. He was sent to Arthur Road Jail. Although his bail pleas were rejected on multiple occasions, he was eventually granted bail on October 28. Along with Aryan, Dhamecha and Merchantt were also released on bail. Charges against the star kid were also eventually dropped.

