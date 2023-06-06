Entertainment

'Pathaan,' 'PS-II,' 'TKS': Top box office performers in 2023 first-half

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 06, 2023, 12:16 pm 3 min read

Top box office performers in 2023 thus far

The year 2023 started off with a bang as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan set the tone for a fiercely competitive year in Indian cinema. From thrilling showdown of films such as Varisu and Thunivu to the unexpected success of the controversial drama The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, we delve into the top highest-grossing films of 2023 at the Indian box office thus far.

'Pathaan'

Khan made a remarkable comeback to the silver screen after a four-year lengthy hiatus, delivering a massive blockbuster hit with his January release, Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time with an astounding Rs. 600cr at the domestic box office and over Rs. 400cr overseas.

'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2'

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan made its highly-anticipated return with the second installment on April 28. The film boasted an impressive ensemble cast, including Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. Per IMDb, the film, mounted on a massive budget of Rs. 250cr, amassed a remarkable Rs. 215cr (India nett). It also earned an additional Rs. 127cr from the overseas market, reportedly.

'Varisu,' 'The Kerala Story'

Varisu featuring popular South sensation Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna has secured the third position among the highest-grossing films of 2023. The film was released on January 12 and has garnered an impressive worldwide collection of approximately Rs. 303cr. Meanwhile, Sudipto Sen's incredible success story, The Kerala Story—released on April 6—earned a remarkable Rs. 287cr (worldwide), and continues to thrive at the domestic box office.

'Waltair Veerayya,' 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

The Telugu blockbuster, Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Shruti Haasan, emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2023. Despite facing stiff competition, it managed to amass an impressive gross collection of Rs. 233cr. Whereas, Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy-drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, garnered Rs. 220cr in worldwide collections. Notably, TJMM is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

'Thunivu,' 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

H Vinoth's action thriller Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar, received positive reviews upon its release on January 10. Despite facing tough competition from Vijay's Varisu, Thunivu emerged as a successful venture, earning Rs. 200cr in worldwide collections. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failed to meet the expected box office collections. It earned a gross collection of Rs. 185cr.