#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' drops drastically on Week 5

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 06, 2023, 10:30 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story has been a revelation in Bollywood as the film mounted on a meager budget went on to rake in over Rs. 200 crore and still counting. The film received negative reviews from critics but is being loved by viewers. The box office collection of the film dropped in the fifth week after receiving competition from the new releases.

Eyeing the Rs. 250 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 75 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 236.87 crore. The makers are eyeing the Rs. 250 crore mark. The cast is headlined by Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Yogita Bihani. The story revolves around religious conversion in Kerala. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

