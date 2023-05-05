Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' looks solid; anticipating higher collections

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II is a prime example of how a box office biggie should perform on weekdays. The film had a great run in its first week and is touted to earn even bigger on weekends. The period drama received rave reviews from critics and has positive word of mouth. It is here to rule at the box office.

Aiming the Rs. 150 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, historical drama raked in Rs. 6.5 crore on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 128.5 crore in the first week at the domestic box office. The ensemble cast includes Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman.

