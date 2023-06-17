Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan to appear on 'Koffee With Karan'

Written by Isha Sharma June 17, 2023 | 03:09 pm 2 min read

SRK and Aryan Khan might be seen together on 'Koffee With Karan'

Celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan will soon be entering its eighth season and is reportedly slated to begin in August or September this year. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, it will feature a slew of celebrities from across the country. Now, reports are rife that Shah Rukh Khan (who gave season seven a miss) will grace the couch with his son Aryan Khan.

Why does this story matter?

Koffee With Karan, the first season of which premiered in 2004, is the Indian Tinseltown's most popular chat show where Bollywood stars spill several secrets. From Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan, several A-listers have adorned its previous seasons. Since SRK wasn't seen in season seven, his appearance this year will certainly help KWK reach new heights of popularity.

SRK and Aryan might be joined by Gauri Khan

In a recent report, The Times of India stated, "Shah Rukh and Aryan will make their first appearance together on Koffee With Karan; the most important woman in their lives, wife/mom Gauri Khan may also drop in." To note, Aryan is currently working on his directorial debut with the web series Stardom, and the show will be an ideal launchpad to promote his venture.

Here's what you need to know about 'Stardom'

Reportedly, Stardom (tentative title) will be a six-episode series and a fictionalized account of the Hindi film industry. According to ETimes, the series is backed by SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. It is also being said that about 350 people would be working on Aryan's web series. SRK and Ranbir Kapoor, among other actors, are expected to drop in for special appearances.

Everything we know about 'KWK S8'

Koffee With Karan Season 8 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Per some media reports and speculations, this time, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director will not just limit his interactions to his Bollywood friends and colleagues but will also invite actors from South India. Yash, Rishab Shetty, and Allu Arjun, who are now pan-India stars, are expected to appear on the chat show.

