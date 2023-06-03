Entertainment

'Asur' to 'Scoop': Watch these fresh OTT titles this weekend

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 03, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

There can't be anything better than spending your weekend with a well-executed series or film that not only entertains you but also invites you to put your grey cells to the test and work alongside the characters onscreen. The projects premiering on OTT platforms this week, such as the dark thriller Asur and the mystery series School of Lies, fit right into this category.

'Asur' Season 2

Popular series Asur 2: Rise of the Dark Side, led by Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi, arrived on JioCinema on Thursday for free! The first part had released on Voot in 2020. The series has been directed by Oni Sen and it has been created by Gaurav Shukla who has also co-written it alongside Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, and Pranay Patwardhan.

'Mumbaikar'

Santosh Sivan's film Mumbaikar is available for streaming on JioCinema and stars Vijay Sethupathi (in his Hindi film debut), Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Sachin Khedekar, among others. The project is written by Himanshu Singh and Amit Joshi, and bankrolled by Shibu Thameens. Notably, the action thriller is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film Maanagaram.

'Scoop'

Hansal Mehta's six-episode-long series Scoop, available on Netflix from Friday onwards, is based on journalist Jigna Vora's book titled Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The book covered the story of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, who was murdered by Chhota Rajan's gang in 2011. Vora was subsequently arrested and finally acquitted seven years later. Mrunmayee Lagoo is credited as the co-director.

'School of Lies'

Disney+ Hotstar's School of Lies is another show that has graced the OTT space. It is headlined by Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni, and Jitendra Joshi. The series has been created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, with Dhaware sitting on the director's chair. It has eight episodes in the range of about 35 minutes each.

'Manifest'

Mystery thriller supernatural drama Manifest has finally inched toward completion and the final episodes of the concluding season have arrived on Netflix. The show stars Josh Dallas, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Parveen Kaur, JR Ramirez, and Melissa Roxburgh, among others. Part one of Season 4 was released in November 2022, while the first season aired on NBC in September 2018.