'Squid Game' to 'Griselda': Biggies premiering on Netflix this Fall

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 01:53 pm 1 min read

Netflix's slate for Fall 2023

Ever since the advent of OTT, there has been a boom in content globally. The viewers have been watching varied content all across the world and fandom regarding all these works have grown by folds. As we all eagerly wait for some new seasons of our absolute favorites, Netflix is all set for some new series drops this Fall.

Some of the big releases of Fall 2023

Anthony Doerr's All the Light We Cannot See is being adapted into a series by Shawn Levy and it is set for November 2 release. Another hyped series is Squid Game: The Challenge which will also premiere in November. The big names include Blue Eye Samurai, Griselda, Exploding Kittens, Neon, Surviving Paradise, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Vince Staples Show.

