Entertainment

Twitter review, cast, summary: Everything to know about 'Asur 2'

Twitter review, cast, summary: Everything to know about 'Asur 2'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 01, 2023, 06:02 pm 2 min read

'Asur 2' is now available for streaming on JioCinema

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti-starrer Asur 2: Rise of the Dark Side is the latest offering on the OTT. The much-awaited sequel to the thriller premiered on Thursday on the platform JioCinema. Since its release, the show has been garnering a lot of responses from the audience. If you are planning to watch it, here is everything to know about the new series.

Netizens hailed it as a 'masterpiece'

The makers released only the first two episodes on Thursday. However, if the Twitter reviews are anything to go by, then the social media users have already deemed the show a winner. Reviewing the episodes, one Anmol Jamwal wrote: "An absolutely brilliant start to #Asur2: The two episodes make you revisit the case of an antagonist driven to create anarchy!"

All praise for 'Asur 2'

Appreciation for 'clean dialogue'

A story of vengeance

The second season begins from the point where the prequel had ended. Shubh Joshi, a serial killer who was convicted in the first season, returns in the sequel for vengeance. In the meantime, Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair are shown struggling with their devastated personal lives. With Joshi's new plans, will the two lead characters be able to put an end to his vengeance?

A brilliant cast of actors

Asur 2 is led by Warsi and Sobti as Rajpoot and Nair, respectively. Teen actor Vishesh Bansal, who is seen playing Joshi's character, is impressive as the serial killer. Also joining them are Ridhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed, Anupriya Goenka as Naina Nair, and Meiyang Chang as ATS officer Paul, among others. The team is receiving exceptional reviews for its casting and performances too.

Meet the team behind 'Asur 2'

The second installment of the series is directed by Oni Sen, who also helmed the first season which was released in 2020. It is created by Gaurav Shukla who has also joined the team as a co-writer alongside Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, and Pranay Patwardhan, while Tanveer Bookwala backed the project. The dark psychological thriller also runs high on violence.