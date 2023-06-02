Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati's 'Jee Karda' premiere date revealed

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 02, 2023, 06:14 pm 2 min read

The upcoming web series is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is ready to bring out a fresh contemporary drama with flavors of love, romance, friendship, and life troubles when you hit the 30s. Her upcoming series, Jee Karda, co-starring Aashim Gulati, is all set to premiere this month. From its release date to OTT platform, and more, here's all you need to know about the show.

Why does this story matter?

Jee Karda is a coming-of-age romantic drama featuring Bhatia and Gulati alongside Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Samvedna Suwalka, and Sayan Banerjee.

Bhatia's last two OTT releases were Babli Bouncer and Plan A Plan B which were released on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix﻿, respectively.

The upcoming series is the third OTT outing for Bhatia, who was last seen in Telugu film Gurthunda Seethakalam.

When and where to watch 'Jee Karda'

On Friday, the makers took to social media to reveal the premiere date for Jee Karda along with its title track. The web series will be available for streaming from June 15 on Amazon Prime Video. As per the information, it will have a total of eight episodes and will be released in at least 240 countries and territories.

'Jee Karda' is about life at 30

Claimed to be a fun-yet-edgy series, Jee Karda is about seven childhood friends who turn 30, only to discover that life isn't actually what they thought it would be. In their journey of discovering and understanding their lives better, what they learn is how the best relationships and friendships are also imperfect, yet beautiful in their own sweet way(s).

Everything about the series

Apart from the lead cast, actors Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar will also be seen in important roles. The series is directed by Arunima Sharma, who has also written it with Hussain and Abbas. With Jee Karda, it is for the first time that Dinesh Vijan's production house Maddock Films, which is backing the project, has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video.